PM Khan To Leave For Saudi Arabia Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia today

PM Khan will meet Saudi leaders to take them into confidence regarding talks with Iran.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Riyadh today (Tuesday) to take Saudi leadership into confidence over talks with Iran in a big defuse escalating gulf tensions, reports suggest.

According to the details, PM Khan will meet with Saudi leadership to discuss the possible solutions to overcome crisis between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Previously, Iran welcomed PM Khan’s offer of mediation with Saudi Arabia.

“Any conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran may cause poverty in the world,” said PM Khan while addressing a press conference during his last visit to Tehran. The PM Khan also stated that “Pakistan has lost over 70,000 people in 15-year long war against terrorism, Afghanistan is still suffering, horrible situation is already there in Syria, so we don’t want another conflict in this part of world,” .

He also told the Iranian media that it was Pakistan’s own initiative for mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia and was also approached by the US President Donald Trump to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States. At this moment, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appreciated PM Khan’s efforts and said that they welcome any gesture by Pakistan for peace in the region.

He said they also discussed the situation in Yemen and economic sanctions imposed by the US on Iran among many other issues.

It may be mentioned here that over 2.5 million Pakistani nations live and work in the Saudi Arabia while Pakistan enjoys good relations with Iran and represents its counsel interests in the United States.

