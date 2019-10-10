UrduPoint.com
PM Khan To Visit SA On Oct 13

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 12:06 PM

PM Khan to visit SA on Oct 13

Official sources say that PM Khan is also expected to visit Iran during the ongoing month but date of his visit will be confirmed after his China’s return.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) After two-day China’s visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia on Oct 13, official sources say.

They say that Prime Minister Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia is very important because he will take Saudi leadership into confidence about some diplomatic moves. PM Khan, the sources say, is also expected to visit Iran during the ongoing month. However, they say, that date for PM Khan’s visit to Iran is yet not clear and will be decided after his return from China.

The sources say that Prime Minister Khan may also visit Saudi Arabia again on October 29 to take part in three-day Future Investment Initiative Conference (FIIC) which will be held in Riyadh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they say, was invited by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for participation in three-day Future Investment Initiative Conference that will be held from Oct 29 to Oct 31 in Riyadh. Saudi government on other hand has also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participation in the same conference.

It may also be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan was specially invited by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz when he was on his official visit to the US. King Salman sent a special chartered plane to bring Imran Khan and his delegation to Saudi Arabia. After which PM Khan visited Saudi Arabia, met Saud leadership and exchanged ideas of mutual interest beside discussing other important matters.

Ends/

