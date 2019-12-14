PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Saudi Arabia on an official day-long visit, the officials sources said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said, would hold talks with Saudi leadership and would discuss regional security issues and bilateral relations during his visit. He will also visit Madina Munawara to pay salam to Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and will offer prayers at Masjid-i-Nabvi. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed brotherly relations for decades based on mutual trust and understanding and the latest visit of PM Khan is part of regular exchanges between leadership of both sides.

In October this year, PM Khan paid a brief visit to Saudi kingdom where he met Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. The Saudi leadership showed consent and agreed to PM Khan’s initiative for peace and security in the entire region and cordial relations with Iran.