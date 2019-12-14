UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan To Visit Saudi Arabia Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:14 PM

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

The PM will discuss bilateral relations and regional security with the Saudi leadership during his day –long visit today.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Saudi Arabia on an official day-long visit, the officials sources said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said, would hold talks with Saudi leadership and would discuss regional security issues and bilateral relations during his visit. He will also visit Madina Munawara to pay salam to Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and will offer prayers at Masjid-i-Nabvi. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed brotherly relations for decades based on mutual trust and understanding and the latest visit of PM Khan is part of regular exchanges between leadership of both sides.

In October this year, PM Khan paid a brief visit to Saudi kingdom where he met Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. The Saudi leadership showed consent and agreed to PM Khan’s initiative for peace and security in the entire region and cordial relations with Iran.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud October

Recent Stories

PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia today

31 seconds ago

North Korea Conducted Another 'Important Test' at ..

2 minutes ago

How diet may lead to insomnia

5 minutes ago

How two experimental Alzheimer's drugs reverse agi ..

5 minutes ago

At least 1 in 4 outpatient antibiotic prescription ..

5 minutes ago

US, UK warn on travel to NE India after clashes

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.