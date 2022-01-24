UrduPoint.com

PM Khan Trying Best To Bring Inflation Down: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PM Khan trying best to bring inflation down: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Covid-19 has brought the storm of inflation across the world including Pakistan. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying his best to bring inflation down.

While addressing a press conference at Governor house here on Monday, he said that inflation rate was low in Pakistan if compared to Europe, the United States and India.

The Governor also hinted at the element of artificial inflation in the country.

Imran Ismail while taking the Sindh government to task for wheat shortage, he said that if the provincial government did not have wheat then it should write to the Federal government and they would get it from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) within 48 hours.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to provide 'Rashan Card' to the people of Sindh at their door steps.

Replying to a question, the Governor said that the illegality was at highest level in the province. He said that the incident of Tando Allahyar was being intentionally turned into linguistic dispute. He asked the provincial government to conduct a fair and transparent enquiry of the matter.

Reacting to PPP's tractor trolley rally, Imran Ismail said that the farmers were happy with the present federal government.

Replying to another question, he said that the work on K-IV project had started. He further said that as much as the federal government needed the support of its stakeholders just the same way MQM-Pakistan also needed federal government's support and all decision were made in consultation with them.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Storm Shortage Prime Minister World Governor Europe Same United States Tando Allahyar All From Government Wheat Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

2 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

1 hour ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

1 hour ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.