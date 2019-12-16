PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day celebrations as guest of honor

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Zulfiqar Bukhari is accompanying PM Khan while Foreign Minister is not there during his visit to Bahrain.

MANAMA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) Prime Minsiter Imran Khan has arrived in Bahrain on his maiden visit to attend its National Day celebrations as a guest of honour.

Crown Prince Salman Bin hammad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa received Prime Minister Imran Khan. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari is also with Prime Ministe r Imran Khan. However, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the foreign minister, was not part of his visit to the country.

Earlier, King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend their country’s national day celebrations as a guest of honor.

According to Arab media, Prime Minister Imran Khan would be conferred upon the highest civil award on his participation as guest of honor in the celebrations of National Day. Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to hold one-to-one meetings with Bahraini king as well as delegation talks with the crown prince.

He will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues with crown prince.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) said that Prime Minister’s visit to Bahrain would bring new hopes for Pakistan and would strengthen ties between two states. “It will impart a strong impetus to both sides’ endeavours to forge a closer, multifaceted bilateral relationship,” said the statement issued by the ruling PTI.

On other hand, Zulfiqar Bukhari apologized for not taking part in a gathering organized by Pakistan working and living in Bahrain.

Imran Khan is visiting Bahrain first time since he sworn in as Chief Executive of the state.