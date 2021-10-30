PM Khan’s address to the nation postponed

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan had to take the public into confidence on the ongoing situation in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation has been postponed for the time being, a local tv reported on Saturday.

The PM was to brief the nation on the ongoing protest by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to the reports, the address was postponed as the PM wanted to hold more consultation on the matter.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that Prime Minister Khan would address the nation on Saturday or Sunday to shed light on the government’s stance on violent protests by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TLP). The minister said the top national security body decided to establish the writ of the state at any cost and not to shut the door on talks with the outfit.