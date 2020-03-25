UrduPoint.com
PM Khan's Economic Package Hailed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:57 PM

PM Khan's economic package hailed

An economic package announced by Prime Minister, Imran Khan, specially slashing of Petroleum Products (POL) prices across the board will benefit every section of society by extending relief

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :An economic package announced by Prime Minister, Imran Khan, specially slashing of Petroleum Products (POL) prices across the board will benefit every section of society by extending relief.

Chairman Multan Dry port Trust and former president MCCI&DG Khan Chamber , Khawaja Jalal uddin Romi welcomed the package in wake of circumstances developed by Coronavirus in the country.

In a statement issued here, he extolled PTI government for declaring the package at an occasion when the nation was facing hard times.

The acclaimed Industrialist demanded of govt to right off next three months utility bills of low income families so that they could reap the fruit of it directly.

Reduction of interest rates by 150bps to 11 percent by govt was a positive step, Mr Romi said and added that it should be slashed further as industry has almost come to halt as result of lock down and was incurring loss of worth billion of rupees on daily basis.

The business community will faces lesser losses if the inter rate is cut further, he maintained.

Mahmood group of industries have been standing shoulder to shoulder with government in testing times in the past and is extending full cooperation with government and divisional and district administrations to contain the spread of virus in South Punjab, Chairman Dry port Trust concluded.

