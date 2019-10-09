PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for backing criminals

(@fidahassanain)

Hassan Niazi urges party workers to point out if there is any other leader involved in backing criminals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew has exposed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf leader Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, saying that he (Chohan) is like my brother but unfortunately he has a group of criminals and addicts.

In a statement on his twitter account, Hassan Niazi, the nephew of PM Imran Khan came down hard upon PTI’s leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan. He said Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was openly supporting famous terrorists, thugs and monsters of Rawalpindi. He urged Rawalpindi police not to take any pressure of the minister.

“We PTI supporters must not let anyone harm the cause of PMIK,” wrote Hassan on his twitter account. Beside writing message to his followers on twitter he also shared his own video to expose Fayyazul Hassan Chohan for his open support to criminals and addicts in Rawalpindi.

In his video message, he said that strict action would be taken if any other minister was found involved in such illegal activities.

“They (the criminals) must know that neither we have fear of any bullet nor we fear from the death. Also, we don’t eat Haram (forbidden food) and will never be,” Hassan Niazi said categorically in his video message.

Hassan also criticized CPO Rawalpindi for not taking timely action against criminals being backed by Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. He said: “Now the FIR has been lodged. And if it had not been lodged neither you nor we would have been here,”.

He urged the party workers to look at such people backing criminals and must point out them for immediate action, because it was damaging the cause of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

