PM Khan in his speech in the US said that as soon as he will go back he will order removal of AC and TV from Nawaz Sharif's jail room.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech regarding removal of Air-condition from Nawaz Sharif's room in jail would be the major content of the FIR against him if anything happened to Nawaz Sharif, a journalist claimed.

Aizaz Syed, a known journalist and blogger, made a tweet on his twitter account and said that speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he ordered removal of AC from the room of Nawaz Sharif would be the main content of the FIR against him if any thing happened to Nawaz Sharif.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his speech targetted PML-N leaders and also the leaders of other parties saying that "they say that the jail food is not good food and therefore permission be granted to get food from the home. They are enjoying AC and tv in the jail. 80 per cent Pakistanis don't have AC while 60 per cent don't have TV to watch anything.

If you are having all such facilities in jail then the 50 per cent poor population of this country would love to go to the jail,". "So it is not sentence. As I will go back to the country I will order removal of AC and TV from their jail rooms,". the PM said in his speech in the US.

Yasmin Rashid said that the government would not object to Nawaz Sharif’s treatment, if need be, abroad.

She said that she had not done politics on the disease of any person. “I am a doctor first and then politician. My sympathies are with Nawaz Sharif who has expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities,” she said.

On Monday night, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's detention center after his platelets level sharply fell down. The PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB office and chanted slogans against it and the government.