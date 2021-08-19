ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the vision and strategies of Prime Minister Imran Khan had paves a track of rapid progressive and development for the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said government led by Pakistan Peoples Party was capable of tackling all challenges, adding, it's top most priority was to root out poverty and unemployment from the country.

He said the government was determined to make Pakistan a welfare state on the patron of the State of Madinah.

While lauding the projects of 'Langar' and 'Shelter' scheme under Ehsaas Programme, he said these initiated to ensure basic facilities of life to people, adding, their government would continue to introduce such steps in future.

He said Imran Khan's strategy of smart lockdown in handling the Covid-19 and the Ten billion Tree Tsunami plantation drive to address the issue of environment were being hailed globally.