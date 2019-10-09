(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan's third visit to China and his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other top Chinese leadership have been accorded wide coverage in the Chinese electronic and print media.

The prime minister meetings with President Xi Jinping held at Diaoyutai State Guest House and Premier Li Keqiang at Great Hall of People respectively have been in the headlines in Global Television Network (CGTN), English language news channel, CCTV, Chinese language television channels and the newspapers particularly People's Daily, China Daily, Global Times and China Economic Net.

The international media based in Beijing also widely covered the impressive welcome ceremony held for the prime minister Imran Khan outside Great Hall of the People, meetings with President Xi and Premier Li Keqiang and signing of MoU.

During his visit, the prime minister also held meeting with Chairman of National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.

He also held a series of meetings with the chairpersons and CEOs of top-ranking Chinese companies and addressed a forum on Pakistan-China Trade and Investment Opportunities in Beijing.

A number of Chinese scholars commented on different aspects the prime minister's visit on television and wrote articles in the newspapers.