PM Khan’s visit to China: China’s culture minister receives PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on his two-day official visit here on Tuesday

BEIJING: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing on his two-day official visit here on Tuesday. According to media reports, PM Khan was received by China’s culture minister Luo Shugang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan’s ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi.

PM’s visit to China is being considered very important and he will have very tough schedule here in Beijing. He will meet Chinese President Xi and Prime Minister Lee Kuan besides many other important engagements during this two-day official visit.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for planning, development and Reform Khurso Bakhtiar and Chairman board of Investment Zubair Gillani also accompanied PM Khan during his visit to China.

Upon his arrival, a smart contingent presented him guard of honor. According to media reports, Gezhouba Group Corporation called on Pirme Minister Khan and showed interest in exploring new business avenues in Pakistan.

The critics said that PTI leadership, especially PM Khan used to say that Pakistani leadership are not given due respect whenever they go abroad on official visit.

But this time, they said, PM Khan himself was on the official visit and now he should tell them that why any dignitary did not come to receive him on the airport.

On other hand, PM office said that PM Imran Khan’s visit to China is very important and it will strengthen strategic ties between both Pakistan and China. The PM office said that PM Khan in his meeting with President Xi will discuss security issues and the issue of occupied Kashmir.

However, CPEC and the projects related to it would be the main agenda of PM Khan during his talks with the Chinese leadership. According to military media wing, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa arrived in Beijing ahead of PM Khan’s visit.

COAS will meet Chinese military leadership including the Peoples Liberation Army Commander. General Bajwa will also join PM Khan’s meeting with Chinese president and prime minister, ISPR said