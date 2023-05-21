- Home
PM, Khawaja Salman Discuss Political Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Former member of Punjab Assembly Khawaja Salman Rafique called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation in the country.
