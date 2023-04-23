UrduPoint.com

PM, King Hamad Reaffirm Desire To Further Strengthen Pak-Bahrain Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PM, King Hamad reaffirm desire to further strengthen Pak-Bahrain bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Sunday reaffirmed their desire to closely work together for deepening and broadening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The PM held a telephone call with the King to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He reiterated Pakistan's desire to strengthen the fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain, deep-rooted in history, mutual respect, faith, and common aspirations.

The PM made a particular reference to the huge potential for the enhancement of bilateral relations and converting them into mutually rewarding economic relations.

The King of Bahrain warmly reciprocated the prime minister's Eid greetings and conveyed greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

