PM, KP Assembly Speaker Discuss Province's Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

PM, KP assembly Speaker discuss province's development projects

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed matters related to development of the province.

The meeting was joined by provincial Minister for Revenue Qalandar Lodhi and Member of National Assembly from Abbottabad Ali Khan Jadoon.

The meeting focused on the pace of ongoing development projects in KP.

The situation of COVID-19 cases also came under discussion.\867

