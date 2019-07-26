PM, KPK chief minister discuss development projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday.

Development projects of the province were discussed during the meeting, a PM Office statement issued here said.