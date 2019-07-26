UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM, KPK Chief Minister Discuss Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

PM, KPK chief minister discuss development projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Friday.

Development projects of the province were discussed during the meeting, a PM Office statement issued here said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Germany to provide Financial Assistance worth PKR ..

1 minute ago

Adviser to PM on Finance & Governor SBP holds an i ..

26 seconds ago

Supreme Court grants bail to a PERSON SENTEENCED T ..

1 minute ago

BOI welcome $ 20 million Chinese investment in ser ..

7 minutes ago

River Kabul continues to run in medium flood

7 minutes ago

Zelenskyy's Party Wins Majority of Ukraine's Regio ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.