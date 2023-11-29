Open Menu

PM, Kuwait's Crown Prince Reiterate To Further Deepen Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PM, Kuwait's Crown Prince reiterate to further deepen bilateral ties

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah met on Wednesday and agreed to further deepen the bilateral relationship in diverse fields.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the PM Office's Media Wing said.

PM Kakar underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait including trade, energy, information technology, labour, mineral and investments.

He expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

He appreciated the measures undertaken by Kuwait for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of health, security and infrastructure.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister and reiterated the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait with the Primary objective of signing of Memorandum of Understanding in multiple areas, geared to transform the six-decade long bilateral relations into mutually beneficial economic ties.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Kuwait Visit Media Labour

Recent Stories

PTI announces Barrister Gohar as chairman candidat ..

PTI announces Barrister Gohar as chairman candidate for intra-party elections

3 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali switch sides in player trade ..

Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali switch sides in player trade for PSL 9

3 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference ca ..

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference case

33 minutes ago
 FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

2 hours ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

4 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

6 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan