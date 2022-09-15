UrduPoint.com

PM, Kyrgyz President Agree To Enhance Economic Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 10:13 PM

PM, Kyrgyz president agree to enhance economic cooperation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of State meeting here on Thursday and exchanged views on growing bilateral relations

SAMARKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of State meeting here on Thursday and exchanged views on growing bilateral relations.

The Kyrgyz president expressed sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives and damage to property in the massive floods in Pakistan caused by climate change.

The prime minister thanked President Zhaparov for the expression of solidarity and shared details of the devastation resulting from the unprecedented floods.

He also stressed the importance of urgent global action to address the threat of climate change and the need for support to the countries like Pakistan that had virtually no contribution to carbon emissions.

The two leaders underscored the need for closer cooperation in trade, investments, energy and people-to-people contacts. They accorded particular focus to further strengthening of high-level exchanges, inter-parliamentary relations, and defence and security ties.

The leaders agreed to convene the next meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission at the earliest. They also reiterated their resolve for timely completion of the "CASA-1000" power transmission project.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's readiness to facilitate the Kyrgyz Republic's access to the sea through Gwadar and Karachi ports. He also welcomed resumption of chartered flights between the two countries.

He thanked the Kyrgyz president for hosting more than 11,000 Pakistani students in medical universities of Kyrgyzstan, and hoped that the Kyrgyz government would continue to facilitate them and ensure their safety and security during the period of their educational stay in the country.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular high-level contacts. The prime minister extended an invitation to President Zhaparov to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Gwadar Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government

Recent Stories

DC Sibi reviews malaria control program

DC Sibi reviews malaria control program

55 seconds ago
 Audit Inspectors Will Fly to Hong Kong to Vet US-L ..

Audit Inspectors Will Fly to Hong Kong to Vet US-Listed Chinese Firms' Accounts ..

56 seconds ago
 Balochistan CM extends gratitude to CM Punjab for ..

Balochistan CM extends gratitude to CM Punjab for wheat provision

58 seconds ago
 NATO Working With Defense Industry to Replenish Ar ..

NATO Working With Defense Industry to Replenish Arms Stocks Sent to Ukraine - St ..

1 minute ago
 Turkish, Syrian Intelligence Services Negotiate Re ..

Turkish, Syrian Intelligence Services Negotiate Return of Refugees - Reports

12 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Urs of Data Ganj Bakhs ..

DC reviews arrangements for Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA)

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.