PM laid foundation for development of Gilgit: PTI Leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Ministers from Gilgit-Baltistan welcoming the visit of the Prime Minister to Gilgit said that PM Imran Khan laid the foundation for the development and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Commenting on the PM's visit, Minister for Planning and Development Fataullah Khan said on Thursday that the steps announced by the Prime Minister will accelerate the pace of development in Gilgit-Baltistan, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Minister for Agriculture Kazim Mesaum said that the Prime Minister intend to harness local resources particularly water, minerals and tourism sectors to enable the area to generate to its own resources.

Secretary Information PTI Akbar Hussain Akbar said PM planned to generate 300MW hydro-power that will meet the energy requirement of the area and also generate enough electricity to the national gird.