PM Laid Foundation Of Revolution By Facilitating Farmers: Parliamentarians

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

PM laid foundation of revolution by facilitating farmers: Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Member National Assembly from Bahawalpur Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation of the revolution by facilitating the farmers for the development of the agriculture sector.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House on Sunday, he said in the history of the country, this year reported record production of wheat from 25.3 million to 27.3 million tons with an increase of two million tons.

He said his Party's government has supported the farmers at every stage for better crops which resulted in record production of wheat, rice, and maize while sugarcane production remained the second-highest in the history of the country.

PTI Member National Assembly from Bakkhar Muhammad Sana Ullah Masti Khel said that the PTI government was striving for the betterment of the common people of the country. He said that the budget for the financial year 2021-22 was reflective of the aspirations of the people.

Replying to a question, he said that the government has given priority to the backward areas in the budget which were ignored in the past governments.

Replying to another question, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was providing facilities to the farmers at every level and also bringing pro farmers policies in the country.

