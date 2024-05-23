PM Lands In Abu Dhabi On "short But Important" Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived here on a daylong visit to meet the country's leadership and interact with the business community.
"Just arrived in the UAE on a short but important visit. Looking forward to a fruitful exchange of views with the UAE leadership with a view to deepen the historic and brotherly Pak-UAE ties," the prime minister wrote on X as he arrived here on his maiden visit after assuming the office.
He was warmly received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of UAE.
Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, UAE envoy in Islamabad Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi and senior Pakistani and UAE officers were also present.
Besides meeting with the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he will also interact with the IT-related businessmen and investors of Pakistan and the UAE.
