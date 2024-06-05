PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday landed in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, on the second leg of his five-day official visit to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday landed in the Chinese capital city of Beijing, on the second leg of his five-day official visit to China.

As the prime minister arrived here from Shenzhen city at Beijing Capital International Airport, he was received by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and officials of the Pakistan's embassy.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other members of the cabinet and senior officials.

The prime minister has an extensive programme in Beijing reflecting depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties.

During his stay here, Prime Minister Shehbaz will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of National Peoples Congress Standing Committee.

He will also attend a Pakistan-China Friendship and business event and have meetings with the CEOs of leading Chinese companies working on CPEC projects.

A number of MoUs between the two countries on cooperation in various fields are likely to be signed.