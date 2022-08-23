UrduPoint.com

PM Lands In Doha, Qatar: Marriyum

Published August 23, 2022

PM lands in Doha, Qatar: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Doha, Qatar.

In a tweet, she also shared the pictures of his arrival in the capital of Qatar.

