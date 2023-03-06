UrduPoint.com

PM Lands In Lahore After Concluding Qatar Visit

Published March 06, 2023

LAHORE, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned home Monday after concluding his two-day visit to Qatar.

During his stay in Qatar, the prime minister addressed the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, where he chalked out Pakistan's priorities to attain the development goals.

The prime minister's speech at the conference focused on exploring the opportunity to ensure sustainable development in the places where international assistance was needed the most.

He also called upon the international community to join hands in tapping the full potential of the least developed nations helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif also held a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Althani and CEO of Qatar Investment Authority Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.

