PM lands in Shenzhen on first leg of five-day China visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on the first leg of his five-day official visit to China from June 4 to 8, to meet the Chinese leadership and the business community

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on the first leg of his five-day official visit to China from June 4 to 8, to meet the Chinese leadership and the business community.

As the prime minister landed at the Shenzhen Airport, he was warmly received by Vice Mayor of Shenzhen city of China Luo Huanghao, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Beijing Khalil Hashmi and senior diplomatic officials.

Shenzhen is the first stop during the prime minister’s official visit to China.

The prime minister will meet with Secretary of Communist Party of China in Shenzhen Meng Fanli to discuss the ways to promote bilateral cooperation.

During his two-day stay here, Prime Minister Shehbaz and his delegation will meet the leadership of the Guangdong province and Shenzhen Municipal Government as well as leading Chinese companies in innovation and high-tech sectors.

He will also inaugurate the Pakistan-China Business Conference in line with his vision to support, promote and lead collaboration between the businessmen of the two countries. A business delegation of leading Pakistani business persons will attend the conference for collaboration with the influential Chinese counterparts.

Shenzhen is the hub of China’s innovation, technology and research led companies and enterprises. The visit to Shenzhen aims to bolster economic cooperation in export-oriented innovation led, advanced technologies, high-tech development and ICT.

Pakistan’s delegation comprises prominent business figures, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Dr Musaddik Malik, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

After landing here, the prime minister took to X saying, "Impressed by the city’s skyline and development that symbolizes modern day China. Looking forward to my engagements with the provincial authorities, business community and industry giants here before proceeding to Beijing for official talks with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders and high officials."