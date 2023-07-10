Open Menu

PM Laptop Scheme: A Landmark Initiative For Education Empowerment Of Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 11:01 PM

PM laptop scheme: A landmark initiative for education empowerment of youth

The relaunching of Prime Minister's National Laptop Scheme (PMNLS) has sparked widespread jubilation among young graduates of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa as it will greatly help in completion of their education and acquiring professional knowledge in selected fields

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The relaunching of Prime Minister's National Laptop Scheme (PMNLS) has sparked widespread jubilation among young graduates of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa as it will greatly help in completion of their education and acquiring professional knowledge in selected fields.

"PMNLS Phase-III is a blessing for the young graduates of Pakistan, including the KP and merged tribal districts to get themselves equipped with essential education tools for advanced learning and relevant education experiences to achieve better jobs at home and abroad," Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem of Economics Department of the Swabi University said while talking to APP on Monday.

He said the students from Chitral to Waziristan and Kohistan to Khyber districts would be facilitated, adding graduates of all 38 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged districts would get laptops on merit.

Dr Muhammad Naeem said the previous two laptop schemes of the Prime Minister had played a very positive role in provision of online education to hundreds of thousands of students of Pakistan including KP during COVID-19 era and connected them with their teachers and researchers.

He said majority of students are rejected in the competitive examinations and interviews due to lack of professional experience, adding this landmark scheme has opened a great window of opportunities to apply online inside and outside of the country for jobs and higher studies.

He said poor students could not afford laptops to purchase and the PM program was a ray of hope for them.

He highly praised the federal government's decision to restore Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and other various schemes for economic empowerment of youth under Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP).

"I am thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif whose laptop scheme has helped me in completion of my M.Phil studies," said lecturer Sundas Amin of the Bacha Khan Degree College, Peshawar while talking to APP.

"When educational institutions were closed for learning during COVID-19 peroid, the laptops provided under the Prime Minister's scheme has connected students and teachers online that helped them in completion of their studies without wasting of a calander year," she said.

Terming it a landmark scheme of the present government, he advised students of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas to take full advantage of it by applying in large numbers.

She welcomed a significant allocation of Rs5 billion for the mega scheme that would encourage the younger generation in all fields including agricultural, science, IT, art, medical, engineering and other sectors.

Shahab Khan, senior planning officer, KP Education Department told APP that about 100,000 laptops amongst deserving students would be distributed this year under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme program.

He said 50 percent share were allocated for women while quota of Balochistan has been made doubled.

Under the PM laptop scheme II, he said around 500,000 laptops have been successfully distributed through transparent online system across public sector universities and technical colleges including Federal and ex FATA colleges.

He said the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme (PMYLS Phase-III) has been approved by ECNEC. In the past, he said two such schemes have been successfully executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

He said all students studying in public sector universities and degree awarding institutes and sub-campuses duly recognized by HEC were eligible for the program except distance learning.

Shahab said students enrolled in PhD, MS, MPhil or equivalent 18-year program or in a 4-year or 5-year bachelor's degree programs were declared eligible for the scheme.

However, students who have already received a laptop under any Federal or Provincial Government scheme, foreign nationals, except students from AJK, were not eligible for this scheme.

He said quota of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Balochistan has been fixed as 14% (14,000 Laptops) and the remaining 86,000 were allocated for public sector HEIs in accordance with their enrollment preferences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Poor Education Young Chitral Kohistan Swabi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC All From Government Share Merit Packaging Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park ..

Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park targets Intl startups in COP28 ..

9 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violati ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Accuses US of Violating Airspace

7 minutes ago
 Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pa ..

Workers at UK's Gatwick Airport Secure Offer of Pay Raise, Stop Protests - Trade ..

22 seconds ago
 Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropria ..

Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

24 seconds ago
 UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent P ..

UN Special Rapporteur Urges ICC to Launch Urgent Probe Into Israeli Prison Pract ..

15 minutes ago
 Former Moldovan President Condemns Country's Parti ..

Former Moldovan President Condemns Country's Participation at Upcoming Vilnius S ..

25 seconds ago
Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - ..

Hungary Strikes Gas Supply Deal With Azerbaijan - Foreign Minister

15 minutes ago
 MDA governing body proposes Rs. 4361m budget 2023- ..

MDA governing body proposes Rs. 4361m budget 2023-24

27 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud p ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Digital Cloud project

54 minutes ago
 6 acres state land retrieved in Faislabad

6 acres state land retrieved in Faislabad

29 seconds ago
 Biden Arrives in Vilnius Ahead of NATO Summit

Biden Arrives in Vilnius Ahead of NATO Summit

17 minutes ago
 Kiev's Attempt to Attack Crimea, Rostov Impossible ..

Kiev's Attempt to Attack Crimea, Rostov Impossible Without Help From US - Moscow

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan