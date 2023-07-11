PM Laptop Scheme to empower youth: Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday said the prime minister's national laptop scheme to socioeconomically and educational empower the youth of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam here on Tuesday said the prime minister's national laptop scheme to socioeconomically and educational empower the youth of Pakistan.

Addressing the laptop distribution ceremony graced by the prime minister here at Governor House today, Engr Amir Muqam said that the launching of a free laptop scheme for talented students of KP and inauguration of Fata University Phase-I completed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion was a gift of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts. The foundation stone of Fata University was laid during PMLN's previous Government.

He said that whether it was floods, earthquakes, TDPs rehabilitation, terrorism or militancy besides dengue issues, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has always come for help and rescue of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflected his immense love and affection for its youth.

He said that Prime Minister took all the coalition partners along during his government and put the country back on the road to progress and development.

Shaza Fatima, special assistant to the prime minister for youth affairs said that the free laptop scheme was launched by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the capacity of then Chief Minister Punjab for talented students of the province and later former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif extended it to the entire country due to its significance.

He said when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed office directed for restarting of the laptop scheme and this year one lakh laptops would be distributed among talented students of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor praised the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that the students would use these laptops for excelling in education and research work.

He said the doors of the Governor House were opened for the general public and the entire nation was united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The governor said that Rs10 billion was being spent on the provision of free books to students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rehman Ali, a position-holder student of Buner University thanked the prime minister for relaunching of laptop scheme for students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On his request, the Prime Minister has allowed him to sit on his seat amid the cheering hands of students.

The Prime Minister intermingled with laptop winners and they took photos with the premier.

Muhammad Farooq of Hazara University and Maaz of Islamia College Peshawar University were overwhelmed by the free laptops provided to them by the prime minister today.

They said the laptop would help them in completing their research work and find dignified jobs in the competitive IT market.

Success stories of previous laptop beneficiaries were screened. The other initiatives of the Prime Minister's youth empowerment were also highlighted on this occasion.