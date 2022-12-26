PM lauded for inaugurating development projects in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood on Monday lauded the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government for inaugurating development initiatives for the socio-economic uplift of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a ceremony, in which Prime Minister inaugurated a number of development projects, the minister said the country had restarted its journey towards development under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and these development initiatives launched in Dera Ismail Khan would usher in the prosperity of the area.

He also appreciated the services of officials of communications and other relevant ministries for preparing these mega projects.

Speaking on this occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam said the travelling time from DI Khan to Islamabad and vice versa was reduced to 2-3 hours after the completion of Hakla-Yarik Motorway. "Its credit goes to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who envisioned the linkage of the whole country through motorways." He said Imran Khan always tried to mislead the people and made false promises to them like the provision of 0.5 million houses and 20 million jobs to them.

He said Imran Khan did nothing except leveling accusations against others. He said the issue of terrorism was a very serious one that restarted due to the poor policies of the previous government and the coalition government would resolve it by bringing all stakeholders on one page as the PML-N government had done in past after the APS Peshawar tragedy.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman expressed gratitude to the the prime minister on behalf of the people of Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat and the party workers for initiating mega projects for the development of the area.

Appreciating the PDM leaders for contributing their services for putting the country on the path of development, he hoped that PDM, under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and the coalition government would soon steer the country out of the inherited economic crisis.

He expressed commitment that JUI-F would continue its efforts for serving the people and playing a role in addressing challenges while keeping in view the injunctions of Islam.

Lutfur Rehman said the party had always stood against those who worked against the spirit of islam and those who worked for instability in the country.

He also appreciates the government for working against the menace of usury in society.