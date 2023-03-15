PM lauded for prioritizing uplift of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and lauded him for prioritizing uplift and development in the Balochistan province.

Achakzai paid tribute to the prime minister on giving special focus on the reconstruction and relief of the flood-affected people of Balochistan.

During the meeting, prevailing political situation in the country also came under discussion.