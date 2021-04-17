UrduPoint.com
PM Lauded For Representing Muslim Ummah's Feelings On Islamophobia: Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:35 PM

PM lauded for representing Muslim Ummah's feelings on Islamophobia: Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Special representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for representing the inner feelings of Muslim ummah on incidents of Islamophobia.

In a statement, he urged the world including European Union to realize that the sanctity and honour of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen is most dearer to the Muslims more than their lives.

Pakistani nation, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to combat the menaces of Islamophobia.

