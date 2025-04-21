PM Lauds 9.38% Textiles Exports Surge In Nine Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated the 9.3% increase in the exports of Pakistan's textile sector from July 2024 to March this year.
"The textile sector's exports have reached a record high of $13.613 billion, which is highly encouraging. The 6.
27% increase in textile exports in March compared to the previous month reflects the positive direction of Pakistan’s economic growth and government policies," the prime minister said in a statement.
He said that the collaboration and tireless efforts of the government and the private sector led to the gradual increase in exports and other positive economic indicators.
The prime minister said that the government was working day and night to accelerate the development process further.
He said that the government was striving to provide a business-friendly environment to the private sector to ensure consistent growth in national exports.
