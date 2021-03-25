UrduPoint.com
PM Lauds Armed Forces, Organizers For Marvelous Pakistan Day Parade

Thu 25th March 2021

PM lauds armed forces, organizers for marvelous Pakistan Day Parade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the three armed forces of Pakistan as well as the organizers for holding a marvelous parade in connection with the Pakistan Day.

The prime minister, who could not attend the parade for being tested positive for the COVID-19, said in a statement that the participants of the parade, including the contingents from the friendly countries, showed a fabulous performance.

Annually held on March 23, this year's parade was rescheduled for March 25 due to inclement weather.

Imran Khan said the event also featured the exhibition of the culture of four provinces as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister said through the Pakistan Day Parade, the whole world had witnessed the remarkable performance and professional capabilities of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

"We are one nation. We are resolved for national development and public prosperity while moving ahead with unity," he added.

