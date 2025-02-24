PM Lauds Azerbaijan's Principled Stance On Jammu & Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:25 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded Azerbaijan’s continued principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded Azerbaijan’s continued principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.
On the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, the prime minister was on a state visit to Azerbaijan, from 24-25 February 2025.
PM Shehbaz was received at the Zugulba Palace by President Ilham Aliyev on 24 February 2025. During their detailed interaction, the two sides discussed areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation and expressed the desire to further foster collaboration across multiple sectors. Azerbaijan’s President accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to visit Pakistan in April 2025 to sign various important agreements.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed satisfaction on the steady growth and consolidation of the strong friendship.
They also emphasised the importance of further enhancing bilateral trade and investment and to explore joint investment projects in the areas of energy, infrastructure, investment and connectivity.
The prime minister attended a Business Forum organized in collaboration with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).
The prime minister highlighted the implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) and also noted that Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been inaugurated on February 12, 2025 in Pakistan.
The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the active cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora, especially the United Nations and OIC.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of various agreements and MOUs between the two countries to promote cooperation in different areas.
The prime minister also laid a wreath at the Alley of Honors and Victory Park - a memorial for the victims of the Second Karabagh War. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
The visit underscored the deep-rooted, historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.
Recent Stories
Reprographic Rights Conference concludes with key recommendations for strengthen ..
Xposure experts: Human element vital in storytelling with AI
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, ..
ICESCO, ESRC partner to address global issues
PM lauds Azerbaijan's principled stance on Jammu & Kashmir
CDWP approves Rs.49 bln projects, recommends Rs.19.96 bln others to ECNEC
Dismissed patwari caught with fake revenue records in Muzaffargarh
Construction continues on all key sites of Mohmand Dam, project to be completed ..
CPO directs to beef up Chinese security
Vehicle-lifter gang busted, 14 motorcycles recovered
STEAM Festival inaugurated in Nawabshah
Official rates of milk, mutton, beef announced for Ramazan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CAPS Ambassadors' Forum proposes enhancing P2P and B2B linkages among Pakistan, Australia and South ..2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Azerbaijan's principled stance on Jammu & Kashmir2 minutes ago
-
Dismissed patwari caught with fake revenue records in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
Construction continues on all key sites of Mohmand Dam, project to be completed in 2026-2718 minutes ago
-
CPO directs to beef up Chinese security1 hour ago
-
Vehicle-lifter gang busted, 14 motorcycles recovered1 hour ago
-
STEAM Festival inaugurated in Nawabshah1 hour ago
-
Official rates of milk, mutton, beef announced for Ramazan1 hour ago
-
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi1 hour ago
-
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally1 hour ago
-
GB Pay officially launched – giant leap towards digital transformation1 hour ago