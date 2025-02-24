(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded Azerbaijan’s continued principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir issue and the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

On the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev, the prime minister was on a state visit to Azerbaijan, from 24-25 February 2025.

PM Shehbaz was received at the Zugulba Palace by President Ilham Aliyev on 24 February 2025. During their detailed interaction, the two sides discussed areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation and expressed the desire to further foster collaboration across multiple sectors. Azerbaijan’s President accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to visit Pakistan in April 2025 to sign various important agreements.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed satisfaction on the steady growth and consolidation of the strong friendship.

They also emphasised the importance of further enhancing bilateral trade and investment and to explore joint investment projects in the areas of energy, infrastructure, investment and connectivity.

The prime minister attended a Business Forum organized in collaboration with the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).

The prime minister highlighted the implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) and also noted that Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been inaugurated on February 12, 2025 in Pakistan.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the active cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora, especially the United Nations and OIC.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of various agreements and MOUs between the two countries to promote cooperation in different areas.

The prime minister also laid a wreath at the Alley of Honors and Victory Park - a memorial for the victims of the Second Karabagh War. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The visit underscored the deep-rooted, historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.