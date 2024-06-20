PM Lauds CDA, ICT Admin For Cleanliness Drive During Eid-ul-Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for effectively carrying out the cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha.
On his X timeline, the prime minister also appreciated CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa over the commendable operations during the three days of Eid.
"I deeply appreciate Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA/Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Islamabad Capital Territory administration for effectively executing a commendable cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha. Shabash (Well Done)," he remarked.
