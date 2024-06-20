Open Menu

PM Lauds CDA, ICT Admin For Cleanliness Drive During Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PM lauds CDA, ICT admin for cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appreciated the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration for effectively carrying out the cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha.

On his X timeline, the prime minister also appreciated CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa over the commendable operations during the three days of Eid.

"I deeply appreciate Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman CDA/Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Islamabad Capital Territory administration for effectively executing a commendable cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha. Shabash (Well Done)," he remarked.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan