ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the services of the Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the country, particularly in areas of defence, security and geo-economics.

The prime minister expressed these views as the outgoing COAS, who is scheduled to retired on Tuesday, paid a farewell call on him here at the PM's House.

Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged the role of army in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the soil of the country.

"Under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the army demonstrated exemplary services in effectively dealing with various challenges including the country's exclusion from the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) Grey List, COVID-19 pandemic and the recent flash floods," he said, according to the PM's Office.

Shehbaz Sharif said General Bajwa steered the country through difficult times pertaining to security situation.

Appreciating the role of General Bajwa with regard to the country's geo-economics, the prime minister stressed that the political leadership needed to demonstrate collective wisdom and sign a charter of economy to ensure economic stability.

"You have the honour of leading the best army of the world," the prime minister said in his conversation with the outgoing COAS, who will be handing over the baton of command to General Asim Munir tomorrow as the country's next army chief.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked PM Sharif on his government's cooperation in carrying out the national and official responsibilities.

PM Shehbaz Sharif hosted a luncheon in honour of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.