PM Lauds CPC's Role To Cement Pak-China Ties, Fostering Greater Understanding

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday appreciated the role of the Communist Party of China in cementing the Pakistan-China relationship and fostering greater understanding between the two countries.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao here, also lauded CPC's contribution in the development of modern China.

The prime minister noted that the goodwill between the peoples of Pakistan and China was at the heart of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both Prime Minister Kakar and Minister Liu discussed promotion of people-to-people contacts, including exchanges between parliaments, political parties, academia, media, youth, women and think tanks. These exchanges would help advance the exceptional friendship between Pakistan and China that endures from generation to generation, they viewed.

Liu stated that the prime minister’s visit to China was in keeping with the time-honoured tradition of the special friendship between Pakistan and China.

He reiterated IDCPC’s commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations.

