PM Lauds Cricket Team On 'brilliant Win' Against Sri Lanka

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the performance of the national cricket team on winning the test match against Sri Lanka.

"I congratulate the nation and the Pakistani cricket team for their brilliant win in the first test match against Sri Lanka," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister especially appreciated skipper Babar Azam for a good strategy and also Abdullah Shafique for his superb batting.

"The entire team pleased the nation and the cricket fans with their excellent game," he said.

PM Sharif hoped that the Pakistani cricket team would fulfill the expectations of the fans in future by maintaining the high level of performance.

