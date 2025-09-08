PM lauds economic team as PSX 100 index surpasses historic 156,000 mark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction as pakistan stock exchange's 100 index surpassed the historic 156,000 mark, lauding his economic team's efforts to put the country's economy on an upward trajectory.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the historic milestone achieved by the psx reflected the confidence of the business community and investors in the government's policies.

Recalling his visit to China last week, he said that the agreements and memorandums of understanding worth billions of Dollars were signed between the private companies of Pakistan and China.

"By the grace of Allah, the journey of national progress continues due to the hard work of the economic team. Increased investment in the country will lead to the establishment of industries, growth in exports, and the creation of more employment opportunities," the prime minister remarked.