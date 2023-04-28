UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Efforts For Successful Evacuation Of Pakistanis From Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 10:30 AM

PM lauds efforts for successful evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the team involved in helping Pakistanis in Sudan for its efforts to ensure the successful evacuation of Pakistanis.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the safe arrival of 847 Pakistanis at Sudan Port and 107 Pakistanis in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

PM Shehbaz also lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Air Force for ensuring the safe return of Pakistanis from Sudan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Secretary Foreign Affairs for efficiently supervising the overall work.

He also praised the Pakistani Ambassador in Sudan Mir Behrose Reki, Head of Chancery Muhammad Saeed, Defence Attache Col. Muhammad Haroon, and Commercial Attache Atta Ullah.

The prime minister specifically paid tributes to the staff members of the Pakistani Embassy in Sudan Muhammad Bilal Shafiq and Rashid Khan for their efforts in this regard.

The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to continue to work with full vigour until the safe return of all Pakistanis from Sudan.

