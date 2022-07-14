UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Efforts Of Miftah, Bilawal Teams For Revival Of IMF Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PM lauds efforts of Miftah, Bilawal teams for revival of IMF programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the efforts of the teams led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that led to the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

"Congratulations to our Finance and Foreign Office teams led ably by Ministers Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF programme revived," he said in a tweet.

He regarded the efforts as "a great team work", PM Sharif said the agreement with the Fund had set the stage to bring country out of economic difficulties.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari IMF Prime Minister Foreign Office Agreement

Recent Stories

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

27 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement wi ..

Pakistan to soon receive $1.17b under agreement with IMF

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

3 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.