PM lauds efforts of Miftah, Bilawal teams for revival of IMF programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the efforts of the teams led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that led to the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

"Congratulations to our Finance and Foreign Office teams led ably by Ministers Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF programme revived," he said in a tweet.

He regarded the efforts as "a great team work", PM Sharif said the agreement with the Fund had set the stage to bring country out of economic difficulties.