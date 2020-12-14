UrduPoint.com
PM Lauds Efforts Of Pakistan Navy For Defense Of Country’s Sea

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:42 PM

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of country’s sea

The Prime Minister has assured to continue to provide all possible cooperation to the naval force, saying the government is trying to promote the maritime sector for importance of economic development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy for the defense of country's sea frontiers and provision of security to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project including Gwadar Port.

He made the remarks during his visit to Naval Headquarters in Islamabad where he was given a detailed briefing about Pakistan Navy's initiatives for the development of maritime sector.

The Prime Minister assured to continue to provide all possible cooperation to the naval force.

He said given its importance for economic development, the government is trying to promote the maritime sector.

Imran Khan said declaring 2020 as the year of blue economy manifests the government's emphasis to maritime economy.

Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on the occasion said Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to protect the maritime interests and sea frontiers of the country.

Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf were also present on the occasion.

