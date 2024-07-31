Open Menu

PM Lauds Fatima Jinnah's Contributions To Pakistan Movement, Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PM lauds Fatima Jinnah's contributions to Pakistan Movement, democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her birth anniversary, lauding her significant contributions during the Pakistan Movement and for promoting democracy in the

country.

"While celebrating Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah’s birth anniversary, we reflect on her significant contributions alongside our esteemed founder, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the struggle for independence," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that late Fatima Jinnah's commitment to promoting democracy was both remarkable and inspirational.

"She remains a respected and beloved role model for all Pakistanis, embodying the spirit of resilience and dedication. The enduring legacy she left behind will continue to illuminate our path forward," he added.

