PM lauds FBR on 35pc increase in November revenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on achieving an increase of 35 percent in revenues of November 2021 compared with the same month previous year.

"Congratulations to the FBR team for achieving a 35% increase in revenues in November over last year," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister also mentioned the 37 percent increase in the five months over last year.

The FBR on Tuesday said it had registered a "historic growth" in revenue collection of 36.5 percent from July-November of the fiscal year 2021-22.

"It has collected net revenues of Rs 2,314 billion during the first five months of the current FY against set target of Rs 2,016 billion, exceeding by Rs.298 billion," an official tweet of FBR said.