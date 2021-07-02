UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Lauds FBR On Historic Rs 4,732 Bln Tax Revenue

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:40 AM

PM lauds FBR on historic Rs 4,732 bln tax revenue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday commended the efforts of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in achieving the historic level of tax revenues of Rs.4,732 billion in 2020-21.

"This performance is testimony to the strong economic revival spurred by our government's policies," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister mentioned that the achievement exceeded the target of Rs 4,691 billion and was 18 percent higher than the last year.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister FBR Government Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

10 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

11 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

11 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.