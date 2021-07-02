PM Lauds FBR On Historic Rs 4,732 Bln Tax Revenue
Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday commended the efforts of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in achieving the historic level of tax revenues of Rs.4,732 billion in 2020-21.
"This performance is testimony to the strong economic revival spurred by our government's policies," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.
The prime minister mentioned that the achievement exceeded the target of Rs 4,691 billion and was 18 percent higher than the last year.