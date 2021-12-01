UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds FBR Over 35 Per Cent Increase In Tax Collection In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 11:26 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a graph of FBR collection, saying that tax collection increased by 37 per cent during last five months as compared to the same period of the last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Federal board of Revenue for achieving an increase of 35 percent in revenue collection during the last month as compared to November 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a graph of FBR collection and said that tax collection increased by 37 percent during the last five months as compared to the same period of the last year.

The FBR said that tax collection increased by 36.5 per cent during last five months as compared to last year when it collected Rs2314billion in FY2022.

The FBR said, “The revenue collection target for the first five months was Rs2016 billion,” adding that the tax body had raked in Rs1, 695 billion in the first five months of the last fiscal year 2020-21.

The FBR collected Rs470 billion in November 2021 as compared to the target of Rs408 billion, showing an additional collection of Rs62 billion. The revenue body saw a collection of Rs348 billion last fiscal year in November by highlighting a 35.2 per cent increase this year.

