PM lauds FBR over collection of  Rs 4143b tax in current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended FBR for collecting 4143 billion rupees in taxes in the first eleven months of current fiscal year.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said it is a historic milestone that collections over four thousand billion rupees were made for the first time ever in any year.

The Prime Minister said whilst the counting is still continuing, the collection is eighteen percent higher than the same period last year. He said this reflects broad based economic revival spurred by the government policies.