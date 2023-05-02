UrduPoint.com

PM Lauds Foreign Ministry, PAF For Evacuation Of Over 1000 Pakistanis From Sudan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended the efforts of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistan Air Force for successful and safe evacuation of over 1,000 Pakistanis stranded in Sudan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday commended the efforts of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Pakistan Air Force for successful and safe evacuation of over 1,000 Pakistanis stranded in Sudan.

"I commend the Foreign Office team led by FM Bilawal Bhutto & other organizations for successfully and safely evacuating over 1,000 Pakistanis stranded in Sudan� My special appreciation is also due to Pakistan Air Force for its laudable role in the evacuation effort," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said given the prevailing conditions there in Sudan, it was certainly a herculean task which was made possible due to timely and coordinated response.

The prime minister also thanked the governments of Saudi Arabia and China for their crucial help in the accomplishment of the repatriation mission.

