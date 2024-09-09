PM Lauds Gatekeeper For Averting Shalimar Express From Major Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 09:15 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to Madad Ali, a gatekeeper who risked his life to prevent a major accident involving the Shalimar Express at a railway crossing near Nawab Shah railway station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to Madad Ali, a gatekeeper who risked his life to prevent a major accident involving the Shalimar Express at a railway crossing near Nawab Shah railway station.
Madad Ali saved lives of hundreds of people by risking his own life, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.
The prime minister lauded Madad Ali's bravery, saying, "he put his life on the line to save countless others."
He emphasized that Madad Ali's selfless spirit is an inspiration to all, saying, "We can all learn from his altruistic passion." The entire nation is proud of you, Madad Ali, the prime minister added.
