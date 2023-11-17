Open Menu

PM Lauds Govt Officials As Rs 46 B Recovered Under Anti-power Theft Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM lauds govt officials as Rs 46 b recovered under anti-power theft drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday appreciated the efforts of all government officials as Rs 46 billion has so far been recovered under the anti-power theft drive.

The prime minister, in a post on X, wrote that the Power Division and the Ministry of Energy through the 53 days long anti-power theft campaign had recovered Rs 46 billion.

"We appreciate the efforts of all those government officials who worked day and night for this national cause," he remarked.

